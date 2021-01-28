Jack Roslovic’s mom reacts to seeing her son’s CBJ debut in person

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus native Jack Roslovic became just the second player from Central Ohio to play for the Blue Jackets when he took the ice Thursday night against the Panthers.

Roslovic was acquired by CBJ in a trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to Winnipeg. Patrik Laine, the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, was also traded to Columbus.

After the 3-2 shootout win, NBC4’s Justin Holbrock spoke with Jack’s mom, Jane, about getting to see her son play in person for the same team he grew up playing for in the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets program.

Roslovic playing for his hometown team once again highlights the growth of hockey in Central Ohio, which has seen an increase ever since the Blue Jackets became a pro team in 2000.

Roslovic will celebrate his 24th birthday tomorrow when CBJ face Chicago on the road.