Ironton star part of OSU’s top-ranked recruiting class

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

IRONTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Ironton High School is just a few steps away from the Ohio River. It’s a legendary football town with an NFL history and a powerhouse high school football program. Even by those standards, it’s a big deal that Reid Carrico plays there.

Most days he’s training at the high school and Tanks Memorial Stadium, gearing up for a senior season with massive expectations.

“I spend a lot of time learning how to work out different muscle groups, different ways to work different areas,” Carrico said. “You ain’t got anything better to do so you might as well work out.”

The 6’3″, 220-pound Carrico may be the top interior linebacker in the nation for the class of 2021. This week in the updated 247Sports national recruiting rankings, Carrico comes in at No. 69 overall. He’s among Ohio State’s commitments toward their top-ranked recruiting class for next year, and he’s a top-five rated player in Ohio.

He led the Fighting Tigers to the D-V state championship game last year, racking up 169 tackles on the season while also controlling games as a running and receiving threat on offense.

He’s eager to start his OSU career, but says he’s ready to embrace being at the bottom of the depth chart upon arrival in Columbus.

“It’s going to be fun, but we’re going to have to go up there and get developed the same as everybody else,” Carrico said. “The class above us was great, the class before that . . . so we’re going to have to get humbled as soon as we get on campus and I hope everybody’s ready for that in our class.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Football Friday Nite Videos

Local players sign National Letters of Intent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local players sign National Letters of Intent"

Pickerington Central tops Elder, wins second state title

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pickerington Central tops Elder, wins second state title"

Licking Valley state championship preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Licking Valley state championship preview"

Pickerington Central state title preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pickerington Central state title preview"

Pickerington Central state championship preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pickerington Central state championship preview"

Football Friday Nite: Final Four edition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football Friday Nite: Final Four edition"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: East Knox vs. Springfield

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: East Knox vs. Springfield"

Central Ohio shoppers say Black Friday is part of their Thanksgiving tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central Ohio shoppers say Black Friday is part of their Thanksgiving tradition"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Bishop Hartley vs Jonathan Alder

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Bishop Hartley vs Jonathan Alder"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Groveport vs Pickerington Central

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Groveport vs Pickerington Central"

Groveport-Pick Central compete for region title

Thumbnail for the video titled "Groveport-Pick Central compete for region title"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 Pt. 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE: PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 Pt. 2"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 Pt. 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 Pt. 1"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Jackson at Jonathan Alder

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Jackson at Jonathan Alder"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Trimble at Springfield Local

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Trimble at Springfield Local"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFF WEEK 2: William Henry Harrison at St. Francis DeSales

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFF WEEK 2: William Henry Harrison at St. Francis DeSales"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Dublin Jerome at Springfield

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Dublin Jerome at Springfield"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Covington at Southeastern

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Covington at Southeastern"

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Walnut Ridge at La Salle

Thumbnail for the video titled "FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS WEEK 2: Walnut Ridge at La Salle"

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools