Ironton star part of OSU’s top-ranked recruiting class

IRONTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Ironton High School is just a few steps away from the Ohio River. It’s a legendary football town with an NFL history and a powerhouse high school football program. Even by those standards, it’s a big deal that Reid Carrico plays there.

Most days he’s training at the high school and Tanks Memorial Stadium, gearing up for a senior season with massive expectations.

“I spend a lot of time learning how to work out different muscle groups, different ways to work different areas,” Carrico said. “You ain’t got anything better to do so you might as well work out.”

The 6’3″, 220-pound Carrico may be the top interior linebacker in the nation for the class of 2021. This week in the updated 247Sports national recruiting rankings, Carrico comes in at No. 69 overall. He’s among Ohio State’s commitments toward their top-ranked recruiting class for next year, and he’s a top-five rated player in Ohio.

He led the Fighting Tigers to the D-V state championship game last year, racking up 169 tackles on the season while also controlling games as a running and receiving threat on offense.

He’s eager to start his OSU career, but says he’s ready to embrace being at the bottom of the depth chart upon arrival in Columbus.

“It’s going to be fun, but we’re going to have to go up there and get developed the same as everybody else,” Carrico said. “The class above us was great, the class before that . . . so we’re going to have to get humbled as soon as we get on campus and I hope everybody’s ready for that in our class.”