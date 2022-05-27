PATASKLA, Ohio (WCMH) — Michael Shank grew up in Gahanna with a dream to get to the Indy 500.

Last year, he owned the winning car when Helio Castroneves took the checkered flag for the fourth time in his career.

Meyer Shank Racing operates out of a state-of-the-art facility in Pataskala, which you can see in the video player above.

“Indianapolis you go to 240 miles an hour every lap going down the back straight away, so every little thing aerodynamically matters to the car from the way the body fits to the way the panels fit,” Shank said. “If you look closely at some of the seams, everything is near perfect as it can be.”

That breakthrough win by Castroneves changed the future of Shank Racing, transforming it from scrappy underdog to top contender. Their attention detail is a big reason for that evolution.

“We have what we call a ‘bill book’ but it is a Bible. We know if we do these 25 things we’re going to have a pretty successful Indianapolis 500 and we live and die by that book,” Shank said. “I want my people to come to work, work 8 to 5 everyday, and have a punch list . . . if we punch those numbers all the way up, we’re going to have success.”