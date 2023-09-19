*For a take on Chubb and the game from former Browns running back Greg Pruitt, watch above.

(WJW) – Cleveland Browns’ Coach Kevin Stefanski officially confirmed that running back Nick Chubb is out for the season with an injury that will require surgery.

The update came during a Tuesday afternoon press conference and after a painful 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The star running back was carted off the field Monday night after taking a blow to his left knee in the second quarter.

“Very disappointed for Nick. Means a lot to this team. Means a lot to this organization. So he will be missed, but he will bounce back, of that I have no doubt,” said Stefanki.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sustaining a knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sustaining a knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

As for a replacement on the field, Stefanski said it was too soon to speak on specifics, but he said the team is working through options.

“You don’t replace Nick Chubb,” said Stefanksi. “Not one person replaces a player of this caliber.”

Governor Mike DeWine joined those extending well wishes to Chubb. The governor posted on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“Fran and I are wishing the best this morning to Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb. Sports fans all over Ohio and around the country are thinking of him. We hope to see him back on the field after a full recovery.”

The focus now turns to the Browns’ next match-up against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Stefanski said that as a team, the Browns did not play well enough on Monday.

“Go back and watch the tape after that game and you see our team doing things you can not do and win in the NFL. It’s hard to win in the NFL. You can’t do some of the things we did, and expect to win. The turnovers, the giveaways, four of them – two of them leading to touchdowns,” said Stefanki.

Read on for archived blog updates from the media conference.

LIVE BLOG

Kevin Stefanki:

Nick Chubb has a knee injury that will require surgery; which will end his season.

“We’ve got to move on, we’ve got a big one this week. We will miss Nick. We will support Nick but we are moving on to Tennessee.”

On Deshaun Watson’s comment that he needs to play better. “I think we all need to play better. I need to coach better.”

On face mask penalties: “I don’t see that as a problem going forward.”

“We have to play better, particularly on offense.”

On team morale: “Very quickly you have to change the page. You have to let those wins go really fast. You have to let those losses go really fast.”

On the potential of bringing back Kareem AJ Hunt: We are in the early stages of looking at different options. Can’t speak to anybody specific.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)