INDIANAPOLIS — A tire flew off a race car during a crash in the Indianapolis 500 Sunday and hit a parked vehicle,.

The crash involved drivers Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood. Rosenqvist went into the wall and spun out. Kirkwood didn’t have much room and hit Rosenqvist while trying to avoid him.

Kirkwood’s race car ended up going upside down and skidding on the track, kicking up sparks as seen from his in-car camera. A tire also came off during the crash, careening toward the stands.

The tire went over the wall and grandstands but didn’t end up in the crowd. Instead, it hit the hood of a car parked outside. Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said no one was hurt in the tire incident.

Kirkwood and Rosenqvist were able to get out of their cars under their own power.

The race was red-flagged as a result of the crash.