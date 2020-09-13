Colton Herta leads 1-2-3 Andretti sweep at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Colton Herta (88) leads the field as Santino Ferrucci (18) runs in the grass during the start of an IndyCar Series auto race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Lexington, Ohio. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Colton Herta led an Andretti Autosport resurrection as the struggling team swept the podium at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and earned its first victory of the season.

Herta started on the pole and cleanly made it through a dicey opening turn as the 20-year-old won for the third time in his career.

He led teammates Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay in a sweep for the Andretti group. It was the first Andretti podium sweep since 2005.

Scott Dixon finished 10th for the second consecutive day at Mid-Ohio and his points lead has been cut to 72 points.

