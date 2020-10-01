Scott Dixon of New Zealand drives the #9 Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara Chevrolet during the Verizon IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on August 3, 2014 in Lexington, Ohio. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The NTT IndyCar Series will return to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the 15th consecutive year in 2021, and it will be the first time that America’s premier open-wheel racing series will visit Central Ohio on Independence Day.

IndyCar on Thursday released its full, 17-race 2021 schedule, and for the first time in Mid-Ohio’s 36-year IndyCar history, the track’s Honda Indy 200 will be Sunday, July 4.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate our great country than with a great IndyCar race weekend,” Mid-Ohio president Craig Rust said in a statement. “This date also gives us the opportunity to be broadcast nationally on NBC.”

IndyCar has visited the 2.258-mile, 13-turn Morrow County road course in all but five years since 1980, but the race has usually been held somewhere between late July and mid-September. This year, the Honda Indy 200 was scheduled for Aug. 9, then postponed because of COVID-19, and finally held Sept. 12-13 as a doubleheader.

Green Savoree Racing Promotions owns and operates Mid-Ohio and three other events on the 2021 calendar: Portland International Raceway in Oregon and street course races in Toronto and St. Petersburg, Fla.

“We can’t thank our fans enough for their patience and understanding as we’ve navigated this fluid situation around the pandemic,” said Kevin Savoree, co-owner, president and CEO, in a statement. “Our team has worked very, very hard to hold as many events as possible this year while keeping the health and safety for all involved as the top priority.”

State and local health officials allowed Mid-Ohio to host 6,000 fans per day during this September’s IndyCar weekend. The track implemented various health protocols, including closing grandstands, spacing fans six feet apart, requiring masks be worn at all times and placing hand sanitizer stations around the track.

Green Savoree Racing Promotions says its races “will continue to be held based on the ongoing guidance of the CDC and mandates of national, state and local authorities regarding public gatherings.”

Full schedule

Changes from IndyCar’s pre-pandemic 2020 schedule include the addition of a street course race in Nashville, Tenn., and the dropping of Circuit of the Americas, Iowa and Richmond.

With the latter two tracks off the schedule, IndyCar will run just four oval races next year: a doubleheader at Texas Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis 500 and World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis.

Date Track TV Sun., March 7 Streets of St. Petersburg NBC4 Sun., April 11 Barber Motorsports Park NBCSN Sun., April 18 Streets of Long Beach NBC4 Sat., May 1 Texas Motor Speedway NBCSN Sun., May 2 Texas Motor Speedway NBCSN Sat., May 15 Indianapolis (road course) NBC4 Sun., May 30 The 105th Indianapolis 500 NBC4 Sat., June 12 Detroit Belle Isle Park NBC4 Sun., June 13 Detroit Belle Isle Park NBC4 Sun., June 20 Road America NBCSN Sun., July 4 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC4 Sun., July 11 Streets of Toronto NBCSN Sun., Aug. 8 Streets of Nashville NBCSN Sat., Aug. 14 Indianapolis (road course) NBCSN Sat., Aug. 21 World Wide Technology Raceway NBCSN Sun., Sept. 12 Portland International Raceway NBC4 Sun., Sept. 19 WeaterTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC4

Start times of races will be announced at a later date.