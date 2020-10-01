IndyCar Harvest GP to air on NBC4 Saturday, part of NBC’s ‘Big Event Weekend’

STAMFORD, Conn. (NBC Sports) — The second race of the IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix will air Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on NBC4.

The two-race event will be run Friday and Saturday on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

With 456 series points, Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing can take his sixth IndyCar championship if he finishes fourth or better in the three remaining races this season — this weekend’s doubleheader and the season finale at St. Petersburg on Oct. 25.

The second race of the Harvest Grand Prix will be presented on NBC at 2:30 p.m.

NBC Sports’ IndyCar broadcast team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst), and Paul Tracy (analyst) will have the call, with Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch providing reports from the pits.