PARIS (WCMH) — For the first time in more than 15 years, a woman has won back-to-back French Open titles on the clay of Roland Garros.
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek defended her French Open title with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win over Czechia underdog Karolina Muchova at Court Phillipe-Chatrier. After a dominate first set from the Polish superstar, Muchova battled to win the second set, handing Swiatek her first and only set loss of the tournament.
Muchova got off to a fast start in the final set with a 2-0 lead, but Swiatek rallied back to take the final set and the historic French Open win.
Swiatek’s back-to-back victories in Paris make her the first woman to defend the singles title since Justine Henin in 2007, who won three straight French Opens. She is now also the 10th woman to win the French Open at least three times, tying her with Serena Williams and Monica Seles.
The 22-year-old from Poland has now won four career Grand Slam titles in four years with three French Open wins and a U.S. Open crown to her name. Since 2020, Swiatek is the only women’s player to win three or more major titles. She will hope to extend that mark during the grass court season as she searches for her first career title at Wimbledon in July.
The French Open men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud can be seen live at 9 a.m. only on NBC4.