PARIS (WCMH) — For the first time in more than 15 years, a woman has won back-to-back French Open titles on the clay of Roland Garros.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek defended her French Open title with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win over Czechia underdog Karolina Muchova at Court Phillipe-Chatrier. After a dominate first set from the Polish superstar, Muchova battled to win the second set, handing Swiatek her first and only set loss of the tournament.

Muchova got off to a fast start in the final set with a 2-0 lead, but Swiatek rallied back to take the final set and the historic French Open win.

Swiatek’s back-to-back victories in Paris make her the first woman to defend the singles title since Justine Henin in 2007, who won three straight French Opens. She is now also the 10th woman to win the French Open at least three times, tying her with Serena Williams and Monica Seles.

The 22-year-old from Poland has now won four career Grand Slam titles in four years with three French Open wins and a U.S. Open crown to her name. Since 2020, Swiatek is the only women’s player to win three or more major titles. She will hope to extend that mark during the grass court season as she searches for her first career title at Wimbledon in July.

The French Open men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud can be seen live at 9 a.m. only on NBC4.

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 10: Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates winning match point against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic during the Women’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 10, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Poland’s Iga Swiatek reacts as she celebrates her victory over Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova during their women’s singles final match on day fourteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 10, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 10: Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates winning match point against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic during the Women’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 10, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Poland’s Iga Swiatek (L) comforts Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova after her victory during their women’s singles final match on day fourteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 10, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 10: Iga Swiatek of Poland shakes hands with Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic after the Women’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 10, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 10: Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic looks dejected against Iga Swiatek of Poland during the Women’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 10, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates a point against Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova during their women’s singles final match on day fourteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 10, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova lifts up her trophy past French Tennis Federation’s President Gilles Moretton (L) and former US tennis player Chris Evert after being defeated by Poland’s Iga Swiatek during their women’s singles final match on day fourteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 10, 2023. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 10: Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates with her winners trophy after victory against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the Women’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 10, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 10: Iga Swiatek of Poland kisses her winners trophy after victory against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the Women’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 10, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)