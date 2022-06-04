PARIS (WCMH) — Poland’s Iga Swiatek has won her second French Open in three years with a straight-set victory over American Coco Gauff at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The women’s No. 1 seed easily took the first set 6 games to 1 before storming back in the second set from a 2-0 deficit to win 6-3 and claim her second major title at Roland Garros.

On the road to the title, Swiatek only lost one-set all tournament and extended her winning streak to 35 matches.

Gauff, 18, was the youngest finalist at a tennis major since 2004 with her runners-up finish in France the best result at a grand slam in her career.

An American woman has not won a grand slam since Sofia Kenin’s win at the 2020 Australian Open.

The men’s final will be live tomorrow at 9:00am on NBC4 as Rafael Nadal goes for his 14th French Open title and 22nd major championship against Norway’s Casper Ruud.