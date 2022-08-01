BEREA, Ohio (WJW)- The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed Deshaun Watson has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after several sexual misconduct accusations.

Watson will also not be fined, according to the I-Team.

The discipline ruling for Watson was announced Monday morning.

I-Team confirms Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games. More information coming soon. — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) August 1, 2022

The FOX 8 I-Team has also confirmed that three of the four remaining lawsuits filed against him have been settled.

In a statement, an attorney representing those women said:

“This case started because one woman had the fortitude to step forward and make her voice heard. Her courage inspired many others with the same experience. None of this saga would have occurred without that one brave voice. One person can make a difference.”

Attorney Anthony Buzbee also weighed in on the six-game suspension:

“I have been asked repeatedly about my thoughts in regard to the NFL’s proceeding with Deshaun Watson. Although some of my clients do have strong feelings in that regard, I have nothing meaningful to say about that process. I’ve said in the beginning that the civil process and the NFL’s disciplinary process are very different. My role was to advance the cause of my clients, in civil court—nothing more. I’ve done that. I am extremely proud of these women and our legal team’s efforts.”

Twenty-four women sued Watson claiming sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Details of the settlements are confidential.

Former Federal Judge Sue L. Robinson presided over Watson’s disciplinary hearing in June.

Based on evidence she heard during the three-day hearing, Robinson had to determine if Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and if so, he would face suspension.

Sources have told the I-Team that the NFL had wanted Watson to receive an indefinite suspension of at least a year and the NFL player’s union and Watson’s attorneys felt no suspension was warranted.

Both sides have a right to appeal the ruling.

Watson and the union, however, released a statement on Twitter on Sunday saying they do not plan to appeal the ruling.

**For what this means for the Browns, watch above.

Watson and the NFL Players Association released a joint statement Sunday night that read in part: “Regardless of [Robinson’s] decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same.” They said they have cooperated with the inquiry and that the process has been legitimate.

About half of the women who have filed lawsuits spoke to league investigators. Watson also spent several days talking to NFL investigators.

Watson and his attorneys have said he cooperated fully with investigators. Watson has maintained the allegations made against him were false.

He faces no criminal charges.

Ten women filed criminal reports against him. Nine of the cases were presented to a Harris County Grand Jury. One case was presented to a grand jury in Brazoria County. Both grand juries declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges.