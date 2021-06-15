Hunter Armstrong 2nd in 100 meter backstroke at U.S. Olympic Trials

OMAHA, Nebraska (WCMH) — Ohio State sophomore swimmer Hunter Armstrong finished second in the 100 meter backstroke at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha on Tuesday. The second place finish will likely be enough for Armstrong to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team.
The official team will be announced June 19.
Armstrong, who was second in the semifinals on Monday with a long course meters career-best time of 52.67, lowered that standard with a time of 52.48 Tuesday to finish second to 2016 Olympic 100 and 200 backstroke gold medalist Ryan Murphy, who won the race in 52.33.
Armstrong went from 7th to 2nd in the last 50 meters of the race to become the first Buckeye to make the U.S. Olympic swimming team since 1956.