Hunter Armstrong 2nd in 100 meter backstroke at U.S. Olympic Trials

OMAHA, NEBRASKA – JUNE 14: Hunter Armstrong of the United States reacts in a semifinal heat for the Men’s 100m backstroke during Day Two of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 14, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

OMAHA, Nebraska (WCMH) — Ohio State sophomore swimmer Hunter Armstrong finished second in the 100 meter backstroke at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha on Tuesday. The second place finish will likely be enough for Armstrong to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA – JUNE 15: Ryan Murphy and Hunter Armstrong of the United States react after competing in the Men’s 100m backstroke final Day Three of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 15, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The official team will be announced June 19.

Armstrong, who was second in the semifinals on Monday with a long course meters career-best time of 52.67, lowered that standard with a time of 52.48 Tuesday to finish second to 2016 Olympic 100 and 200 backstroke gold medalist Ryan Murphy, who won the race in 52.33.

WATCH: Ryan Murphy wins the Men's 100 backstroke and Hunter Armstrong goes from 7th to 2nd on the final 50 to likely punch his ticket to Tokyo as well!pic.twitter.com/oUpCZVTTJa — Kyle Sockwell (@kylesockwell) June 16, 2021

Armstrong went from 7th to 2nd in the last 50 meters of the race to become the first Buckeye to make the U.S. Olympic swimming team since 1956.