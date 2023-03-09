HOUSTON (WCMH) — The Houston Texans will forfeit their original fifth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft for a salary cap violation involving former quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Following a review, the NFL determined the club provided undisclosed compensation to Watson in the form of a membership at an alternative athletic facility in 2020.

The Texans were also fined $175,000 for the salary cap reporting violation.

According to the NFL, clubs must report any player compensation or benefit pursuant to the salary cap requirements in the Collective Bargaining Agreement.