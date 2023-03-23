HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The men’s basketball Sweet 16 tips off Thursday and there’s one Cinderella team whose clock has not struck midnight yet—15th seeded Princeton.

Hilliard Bradley grad Matt Allocco starts at guard for the Tigers who shocked No. 2 Arizona and No. 7 Missouri on their way to the Sweet 16 in Louisville. Also headed to Louisville are Matt’s parents, Gregg and Jean Allocco, who are used to traveling for basketball games.

“We do make probably over 50% of the games I would say,” Gregg said. “We just jump in the car seven and a half hours drive out to New Jersey.”

But this week, it’s just a three hour drive from Columbus to Louisville.

“So much more manageable!” Jean said relieved.

It’s a significantly shorter commute for a significantly larger contest.

“Toward the end I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re gonna win this! We’re gonna win this!'” Jean exclaimed.

“It’s just interesting how you evolve with this where then you think, ‘OK, we can match up against anyone,” Gregg added.

The next matchup is Friday against the No. 6 Creighton Blue Jays who upset No. 3 Baylor.

“We unpacked, we washed, and then we were like, just pack it back up again,” Jean said.

The Alloccos are making sure the Tigers will hear the roar in the stands with family coming from Ohio, New Jersey and even California.

“It sounds like the city is gonna rally and they’re coming large and with a lot of pride,” Gregg said. “We’re super appreciative of all that love and support.”