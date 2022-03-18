HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The NCAA men’s basketball tournament marks a special moment for the Norris family from Hilliard.

Braden Norris will take the court for Loyola Chicago against Ohio State in the first round on Friday and Keaton Norris is playing for Wright State, who defeated Bryant on Wednesday and will meet Arizona on Friday.

Both point guards are graduates of Hilliard Bradley where they played for their dad, head coach Brett Norris.

“It’s really a good kind of hectic,” said Brett.

His wife Carrie says she never thought both sons would be competing in March Madness in the same year.

“I never thought at the same time, like it’s like a dream come true for our kids and for our family,” said Carrie.

Basketball runs in the family genes. Both Carrie and Brett played in college, and now all four of their sons love to hit the court.

“You know my dad was a high school coach, and Carrie’s parents, particularly her dad was an athlete. It’s really been an integral part of our entire family,” said Brett.

When Brett is busy coaching the Jaguars, Carrie becomes a “road warrior’ to watch her sons play during the regular season.

“I love it, I mean it’s so much fun, every week I check my schedule and try to decide which games I’m going to and it’s my happy place,” said Carrie.

The Norris family got to be together to support Keaton when Wright State won its conference championship.

“So proud of the older two for what they’ve accomplished, how hard they’ve worked to get where they’re at,” said Brett.

Last year, Keaton sat in the stands with his parents watching Braden play for Loyola in the tournament and even got a family photo with the school’s famous chaplain Sister Jean.

“So, there were a couple moments where it’d be like next year this could be you and you say that out loud, but to think it would actually happen, it’s amazing.

Now, they hope their star point guard can lead his team to a first-round win over Ohio State.

“Obviously, it’s a lot of our friends that are die-hard Buckeyes fans, not that we don’t root for the Buckeyes, but you know once your kids get to that level, their teams become your team.”