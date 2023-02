COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three area girls basketball teams won district championships on Saturday afternoon at Ohio Dominican.

Westerville South beat Olentangy Liberty 50-40 with lockdown defense, Dublin Coffman beat Grove City 60-30 by hitting 16 three-pointers and Marysville won its first district title in school history by beating defending state champion Reynoldsburg 55-35.

You can watch highlights and celebration from all three games in the video player above.