OHSAA names interim director, votes out Snodgrass

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced a new interim executive director Monday.

Bob Goldring has served OHSAA in a number of roles since 1995.

Goldring replaces Jerry Snodgrass, whom NBC4 has confirmed did not resign.

A source familiar with the matter said the board of directors voted Snodgrass out, but it’s not clear why.

Goldring is expected to work closely with state government leaders and school district administrators in developing a plan for students to return to sports this fall.