OHSAA names interim director, votes out Snodgrass

High School Sport

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced a new interim executive director Monday.

Bob Goldring has served OHSAA in a number of roles since 1995.

Goldring replaces Jerry Snodgrass, whom NBC4 has confirmed did not resign.

A source familiar with the matter said the board of directors voted Snodgrass out, but it’s not clear why.

Goldring is expected to work closely with state government leaders and school district administrators in developing a plan for students to return to sports this fall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools