OHSAA moves forward with golf, tennis, volleyball in the fall; other sports being investigated

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced Tuesday that it would move forward with low-contact sports in the fall.

In a social media post, OHSAA announced boys and girls golf, girls tennis, and volleyball can hold competitions between schools in the fall.

Other fall sports, including cross country, field hockey, soccer, and football, haven’t been approved by the state for competitions.

“The OHSAA is working with the Governor’s Office toward safety protocols and permission for those sports this fall,” OHSAA posted.

Schools will decide which sports they hold this fall.

