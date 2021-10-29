COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week one of the high school football playoffs is here and this year the postseason has been expanded to 16 teams per region.
Below is a look at the games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4.
- Lake at Westerville South
- Licking Hts. at Scioto
- Central Crossing at Darby
- Lancaster at Bradley
- Reynoldsburg at Davidson
- Miami Trace at Hartley
- Sheridan at DeSales
- Alder vs Eastmoor at Africentric
- Canal at Whitehall
- Westerville North at New Albany
- Watterson at Granville