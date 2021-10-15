COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week 9 of the high school football season is here and that means there’s only two weeks left in the regular season. League titles and playoff hopes are on the line and NBC4 has you covered on Football Friday Nite starting at 11:15 p.m.
Below is a list of games that will be shown on NBC4:
- Hartley vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
- Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll
- Africentric at Independence
- Pickerington Central at Lancaster
- New Albany at Pickerington North
- Berlin at Marysville
- Upper Arlington at Coffman
- Scioto at Big Walnut
- Kilbourne at Westerville North
- Liberty at Davidson
- Fairbanks at West Jefferson