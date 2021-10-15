COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week 9 of the high school football season is here and that means there’s only two weeks left in the regular season. League titles and playoff hopes are on the line and NBC4 has you covered on Football Friday Nite starting at 11:15 p.m.

Below is a list of games that will be shown on NBC4:

Hartley vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

Teays Valley at Bloom-Carroll

Africentric at Independence

Pickerington Central at Lancaster

New Albany at Pickerington North

Berlin at Marysville

Upper Arlington at Coffman

Scioto at Big Walnut

Kilbourne at Westerville North

Liberty at Davidson

Fairbanks at West Jefferson