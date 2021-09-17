High school football scores, schedule and highlights for week 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week 5 of the high school football season is here and it’s hard to believe the regular season will be halfway through after Friday.
Below is a look at the 12 games that will be featured on NBC4 tonight at 11:15.
- Gahanna at Darby
- Upper Arlington at Central Crossing
- Kilbourne at Scioto
- Westerville South at Big Walnut
- Fairfield Union at Hamilton Township
- Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek
- Olentangy at Reynoldsburg
- Northland at Linden McKinley
- Hayes at Westerville North
- Whitehall vs. Watterson
Here’s a look at the FFN Power Poll entering week 5 with a shakeup at the top after Pickerington Central lost to rival Pick North for the first time in eight years.
- Marysville (3-0)
- Upper Arlington (4-0)
- Hilliard Darby (4-0)
- Pick Central (3-1)
- New Albany (4-0)
- Westerville South (3-1)
- Bloom-Carroll (4-0)
- Granville (4-0)
- Pick North (3-1)
- Big Walnut (4-0)