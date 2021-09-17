High school football scores, schedule and highlights for week 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week 5 of the high school football season is here and it’s hard to believe the regular season will be halfway through after Friday.

Below is a look at the 12 games that will be featured on NBC4 tonight at 11:15.

  • Gahanna at Darby
  • Upper Arlington at Central Crossing
  • Kilbourne at Scioto
  • Westerville South at Big Walnut
  • Fairfield Union at Hamilton Township
  • Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek
  • Olentangy at Reynoldsburg
  • Northland at Linden McKinley
  • Hayes at Westerville North
  • Whitehall vs. Watterson

Here’s a look at the FFN Power Poll entering week 5 with a shakeup at the top after Pickerington Central lost to rival Pick North for the first time in eight years.

  1. Marysville (3-0)
  2. Upper Arlington (4-0)
  3. Hilliard Darby (4-0)
  4. Pick Central (3-1)
  5. New Albany (4-0)
  6. Westerville South (3-1)
  7. Bloom-Carroll (4-0)
  8. Granville (4-0)
  9. Pick North (3-1)
  10. Big Walnut (4-0)

