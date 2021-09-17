High school football scores, schedule and highlights for week 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week 5 of the high school football season is here and it’s hard to believe the regular season will be halfway through after Friday.

Below is a look at the 12 games that will be featured on NBC4 tonight at 11:15.

Gahanna at Darby

Upper Arlington at Central Crossing

Kilbourne at Scioto

Westerville South at Big Walnut

Fairfield Union at Hamilton Township

Bloom-Carroll at Amanda-Clearcreek

Olentangy at Reynoldsburg

Northland at Linden McKinley

Hayes at Westerville North

Whitehall vs. Watterson

Here’s a look at the FFN Power Poll entering week 5 with a shakeup at the top after Pickerington Central lost to rival Pick North for the first time in eight years.