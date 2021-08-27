High school football scores, schedule and highlights for Week 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week 2 of the high school football season is here and already a few teams have had to cancel their games due to COVID-19 and contact tracing. The biggest matchup that won’t happen is the rivalry between Westerville Central and Westerville South due to cases within the WarHawks program.

The Wildcats were unable to find another opponent since the game was canceled Thursday evening. But DeSales was able to find a new opponent in Independence after Reigning Sports Thunder had to cancel.

Here is a list of the 13 games that will air on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m.

  • Africentric at Linden-McKinley (Game of the Week)
  • Harvest Prep at Hartley
  • St. Charles at Eastmoor
  • Elder at Pickerington Central
  • Wayne at Reynoldsburg
  • Gahanna at Groveport
  • Lancaster at Marysville
  • Sheridan at Jonathan Alder
  • Hilliard Bradley at Hilliard Darby
  • Grove City at Hilliard Davidson
  • Olentangy Berlin at Olentangy Orange
  • Glenville at Olentangy Liberty
  • Kilbourne at Thomas Worthington

