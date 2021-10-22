COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The final week of the regular season is here and nine area teams have a chance to finish undefeated before the playoffs begin.

Below is a look at the 12 games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4.

Big Walnut at Canal Winchester

Reynoldsburg at Pick Central

West Jeff (9-0) at Mechanicsburg (9-0)

Jerome at Darby

Westerville South at Kilbourne

Davidson at Upper Arlington (9-0)

Granville (9-0) at Watkins Memorial

Pick North at Gahanna

Hartley vs. Watterson

Linden-McKinley at East

Orange at Liberty

Westerville Central at New Albany (9-0)