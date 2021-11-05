COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — High school football playoffs continue this week with the regional quarterfinals, including some high-caliber matchups pitting area teams against one another.

Here’s a look at the nine games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 on NBC4.

Perrysburg at Marysville

Hartley at London

DeSales at Granville

Darby at New Albany

Pickerington North at Gahanna

Bradley at Pickerington Central

Highland at Bloom-Carroll

Canal Winchester at Big Walnut

Reynoldsburg at Upper Arlington