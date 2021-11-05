COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — High school football playoffs continue this week with the regional quarterfinals, including some high-caliber matchups pitting area teams against one another.
Here’s a look at the nine games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 on NBC4.
- Perrysburg at Marysville
- Hartley at London
- DeSales at Granville
- Darby at New Albany
- Pickerington North at Gahanna
- Bradley at Pickerington Central
- Highland at Bloom-Carroll
- Canal Winchester at Big Walnut
- Reynoldsburg at Upper Arlington