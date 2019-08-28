High school football preview: OCC Ohio

(WCMH) — OCC Ohio is a loaded division which includes perhaps the best two teams in central Ohio, Pickerington Central and Pickerington North.

Central returns a slew of starters and numerous Division 1 prospects, including state champion QB Demeatric Crenshaw.

Pickerington North features perhaps the best junior in the nation. Jack Sawyer already committed to Ohio State.

Neither of those schools won the OCC Ohio last year, that title went to Reynoldsburg. The Raiders beat both Pickerington schools on the way to that title. They will try and do it again in 2019.