(WCMH) — In the Cardinal Division, Hilliard Bradley expects another outstanding season after going 9-2 last season.

Bradley lost by a single point to Pickerington Central in the playoffs. Look out for linebacker Chris Mayfield, a major college prospect there.

Darby and Scioto are also coming off strong seasons last year.

The two Worthington schools combined for four wins last year. This year, Kilbourne welcomes new head coach Mike Edwards.