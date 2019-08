(WCMH) — In the Buckeye division, it’s three of the four Olentangy schools vs. all three Westerville schools.

Again, Liberty will be the favorite. They’ve won three straight region championships for coach Steve Hale. They will go through some changes this season, but an excellent team again.

Both Orange and Olentangy expect strong seasons.

Westerville Central could be an interesting team, powered by Rickey Hyatt, an elite safety and running back prospect with great size and speed.