Hello, Columbus SC: Team to rebrand without ‘Crew’ in its name

Josh Williams of Unites States’ Columbus Crew grimaces after missing a chance to score against Mexico’s Monterrey during a Concacaf Champions League soccer game in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Roberto Martinez)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Crew SC is making official its new look and name.

NBC4 has confirmed that the team will now be known as Columbus SC, with the Crew remaining as a nickname, and that a new logo will reflect the change. The new logo, which was circulated online Sunday, will be used starting with the 2022 season.

This is the potential new “Columbus SC” logo. Needs further verification most likely. pic.twitter.com/FDeEfKYmgP — Bob Williams (@WilliamsBob75) May 9, 2021

Columbus SC, which won the Major League Soccer title last season, is off to a 1-0-2 start as it prepares to move into its new stadium in the Arena District on Friday, July 3.

The team has been in Major League Soccer since the beginning. The Crew played home games at Ohio Stadium starting in 1996 and, in 1999, moved to its current home, the first stadium in the country built specifically for soccer. It was known originally as Columbus Crew Stadium, then Mapfre Stadium and now Historic Crew Stadium.

In 2014, the team became Columbus Crew SC when it adopted its current look.

Columbus Crew logos 1996-2014 (left) and 2014-2021 (right)

The name change is not being well-received among all fans, particularly those who were in the Save the Crew movement that worked in 2017 and ’18 to keep the team from being moved to Austin, Texas, by owner Anthony Precourt.

Instead, the team was sold to its current owners — Dee and Jimmy Haslam, who also own the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, and the family of Columbus Dr. Pete Edwards — who said they would keep it in Columbus. They began rebuilding the front office with the people who put together the championship team and launched plans for building the Downtown stadium. The rebranding is the latest move from the group.

The name Columbus SC reflects a trend in MLS teams to go by their city name along with an abbreviation such as SC (for soccer club) or FC (for football club). Examples include newer MLS franchises such as Nashville SC, Austin FC and FC Cincinnati.

Fans wanting to keep Crew in the team’s official name are planning a protest at 4 p.m. Monday at Historic Crew Stadium. The Twitter account of the Nordecke fan group posted images with the hashtag “#WeAreTheCrew.”