(WTRF) The Pittsburgh Steelers have been playing at Heinz Field since 2001, but that could change in 2022.

It’s been reported by Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan that Heinz Field is getting a name change.

The reported name change would be Acrisure Stadium.

Acrisure Stadium would be named after a Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm, according to the report.

Fillipponi reports that the name change could happen on Tuesday.

The name change is happening, Fillipponi reported, because Heinz could not extend a naming rights deal for 2022