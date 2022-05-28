COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Heath Bulldogs and Watkins Memorial Warriors both won a region title Saturday to advance to the state semifinals in Akron next week.

Heath’s offense exploded against John Glenn in a convincing 12-5 win to advance to its first state tournament since 1991.

Meanwhile, Watkins Memorial is headed back to the Final 4 for a second-straight year thanks to a masterful pitching performance by Carsyn Cassady and back-to-back home runs from Taylor Gerhardt and Hannah Hunt in the first inning. Jordyn Wycuff also contributed an RBI in the win.