Heath boys basketball team makes history

HEATH, OH (WCMH) — The Heath boys basketball team made history Friday night when the Bulldogs beat Newark Catholic to finish the regular season 22-0. This is the first time a boys basketball team at Heath has finished the regular season with an undefeated record since the Bulldogs’ 1983-84 team.

Devin Fulk is in his 11th year as the Bulldogs’ head coach and said this season has surpassed even his expectations.

“No I mean not in my wildest dreams did I think we had a chance to go 22-0,” Fulk said. “You know when I reflect back on this team years from now I think the thing that I will always remember is how unique it was to have nights where we were relying on four sophomores on the floor at the end of a game and for those upperclassmen to be so accepting of them and their roles too.”

This year’s team has a connection to that perfect team from 1984 because senior Nate Langley is the son of Dave Langley who played on that historic Bulldogs’ team.

“There’s a picture of the 1984 team 20-0 and I always joke [with Nate] and say ‘Hey did I ever show you that picture?'” Dave Langley said. “Nate said he hopes to go undefeated here cause then he can make me look at his picture.”

“To me that’s pretty special,” Nate Langley said. “It’s been a while and I can carry on his legacy and it’s just motivation for our team to be next.”

The 2019-20 team will now have their picture put in that very same display case, the only question that remains is whether it will also say “state champions” a feat no Heath boys basketball team has ever accomplished.