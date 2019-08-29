Hamilton follows family history, and his own path, to Ohio State

He’s the only central Ohio player committed to Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class, but Ty Hamilton’s accustomed to standing out. And this season he’ll wear the weight of being a known commodity in college football circles.

“Some players crumble under that weight… not Ty.” says longtime Pickerington Central coach Jay Sharrett. Sharrett knows the Hamilton family quite well.

He coached Ty, now entering his senior season at Pick Central, and his older brother, Davon. The elder Hamilton brother is entering his senior season at Ohio State as a starter at defensive tackle.

Ty Hamilton was offered his OSU scholarship this summer while on an official visit. He says his older brother was not a factor in his decision, but it helped having some guidance through the recruiting process. Ty Hamilton (6’3″, 245 lbs) is one of the 22 players currently committed to OSU’s 2020 class, which ranks 4th in the nation by 247 Sports. Pick Central’s among the favored schools to contend for the Division I state championship, which PHSC won in 2017.