Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver dead at 75

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tom Seaver, the Hall of Fame pitcher who was the heart of the Miracle Mets, has died at 75.

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced that Seaver died Monday from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. Seaver’s family announced in March of 2019 that he had dementia.

Seaver won three CY Young awards given to the best pitcher in Major League Baseball and also pitched six seasons for the Cincinnati Reds from 1977 to 1982.

Seaver helped lead the Mets to their first World Series Championship in franchise history in 1969.

Seaver played for 20 years and finished with 311 wins, a 2.86 ERA, 647 games saved and 3,640 strikeouts.

