BALTIMORE (WCMH) — Groveport-Madison grad Le’Veon Bell has been promoted from the Ravens practice squad to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Bengals.

The football field at Groveport-Madison is called the Le’Veon Bell Field at Cruiser Stadium after he donated $750,000 in 2017 to install turf on the field of his alma mater.

Last season, Bell played nine games for the Chiefs after being released by the Jets.

Baltimore found itself in dire need for running backs after their top three players all suffered season-ending injuries prior to the season starting.