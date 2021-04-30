Green Bay Packers select Ohio State center Josh Myers in 2nd round of NFL Draft

CLEVEALND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Green Bay Packers selected Ohio State center Josh Myers with the 62nd pick in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Myers came to Ohio State from Miamisburg as the No. 1-ranked recruit in the state.

Myers was the runner-up for the Rimington Trophy, given to college football’s top center. But the two-year starter at Ohio State can also play guard as he did for four years in high school despite not playing the position as a starter at OSU.

Myers played more than 900 snaps in 10 games as a redshirt freshman at guard and center before starting every game at center as a sophomore and all but one game as a junior. Myers provided stability for Justin Fields during the quarterback’s two seasons in Columbus and was an integral part of J.K. Dobbins becoming the first Buckeye to rush for more than 2,000 yards in one season in 2019.

Myers revealed some breaking news during his Pro Day news conference, saying he suffered a turf toe injury in the Big Ten championship game and hurt it “significantly worse” in the College Football Playoff semifinal win against Clemson.

He played through the pain in the national championship game against Alabama but needed surgery on his foot after the season, which is why he was limited in what he could do during Pro Day.

“I tore my foot up pretty good, broke a bone underneath there and had an avulsion of the tendon on another bone underneath my foot, so I got surgery,” Myers said. “The recovery process is four months and I’m pretty much two months out right now, so that’s why I didn’t perform today.”

Myers says he believes his biggest weakness is putting himself in a bad position at the second level in the run game.

“Sometimes I’m just too aggressive. Really my aggression and trying to get a kill shot on a linebacker will put me in a bad position from time to time and just being able to tone that down a little bit,” Myers said.