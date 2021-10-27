GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Last week, Granville capped off its first undefeated regular season since 1998. Now, the Blue Aces prepare for the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in their region.

A big part of this year’s success has to do with starting quarterback, Carsyn Crouch, who’s waited his turn for this moment. He’s the latest — and last — of three Crouch brothers to make his name known in Central Ohio.

“They’ve been role models,” Carsyn said. “They’ve been awesome to me and they’ve taught me a lot about the sport.”

Carsyn’s oldest brother, Chayce, played quarterback at Newark Catholic where he led the Green Wave to a state runner up finish in 2013 before playing three years at Illinois.

“We talk everyday,” Chayce said. “There’s certain things I can’t give him advice on because he’s just on another level than what I was on.”

His other brother, Cameron, agrees.

“Carsyn’s gifted with speed,” Cameron said. “Chayce and I, we’re a little bit on the heavier side, so we weren’t able to juke people, weren’t able to just get around people. Carsyn’s able to hit a move, turn on the jets and go.”

Cameron, who now plays at Olivet Nazarene University, was Granville’s quarterback in 2018 when the Blue Aces won their first playoff game in school history.

Carsyn was a freshman on that team and now he’s leading the undefeated Blue Aces into the playoffs.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Cameron said. “It’s awesome to see as a Granville alumni, so I’m really proud of what they’re able to do.”

Making people proud has been Carsyn’s goal from the very beginning.

“I just really want to be me. I don’t want to go off them. I just want to be myself,” Carsyn said. “Make sure I make our team proud, make sure we make everyone proud around here.”