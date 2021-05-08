Granville golf legend Rodney Butt dies at 59

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Granville golf legend Rodney Butt died Thursday, May 6 from a heart attack. He was 59 years old.

Butt was the head coach of the Granville High School boys’ golf team for 14 years and led the Blue Aces to their first and only state championship in 1996. The 1996 boys’ golf team is the only program to win a state title in Granville High School history. The Blue Aces also finished as state runner-up in 1995.

Butt left Granville High School to become the head coach of the Denison University men’s golf team where he led the Big Red for seven years. Butt spent 14 years in the Denison golf program.

Butt left Denison in 2017 to take over as the PGA Director of Golf and General Manager at the Denison Golf Club.