ROME (WCMH) — One of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world is back this weekend as the Ryder Cup returns to NBC4.

The biennial competition between American golfers and European golfers will take place in Italy at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome for the first time. The par-71 course measures more than 7,000 yards and includes a mixture of unique holes with multiple short par-4 holes and a mammoth 626-yard 18th hole.

At stake for the Americans will be a chance to break a three-decade long streak of not winning the Ryder Cup on European soil. Its last win in Europe came in 1993 in England and also completed the last time the USA won back-to-back Ryder Cups.

While the Americans have won two of the last three Ryder Cups, the Europeans have been dominant in front of their home fans with its last Ryder Cup triumph in France at Le Golf National with a 7-point victory.

Day one of the Ryder Cup will begin on Friday at 1:30 a.m. with the first four matches in foursomes, a team format where two golfers alternate shots and only use one ball. Fourballs will take place after with each golfer playing their own ball and the best ball is scored.

Saturday will have the final foursome and fourball matches with coverage on NBC4 beginning at 3 a.m. Coverage will conclude on Sunday with the 12 singles matches at 5:30 a.m. on NBC4.