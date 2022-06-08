LONDON (WCMH) — Two more high-profile golfers are joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league, according to ESPN.

2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed are the latest players to join the league, which was drawn criticism for its ties to the Saudi Arabian government. DeChambeau’s decision to join LIV Golf comes as a surprise after the No. 28 golfer in the world said last week at the Memorial Tournament that he had no intention to join the league.

“There’s not really any conversations that need to be made about that, other than the fact that every person out here has their own opinion on it,” DeChambeau previously said. “For me, I personally don’t think that at this point in time I’m in a place in my career where I can risk things like that.”

Reed and DeChambeau’s move to LIV Golf comes one day after former world No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson quit his PGA Tour membership to join the league. The additions of DeChambeau and Reed give LIV Golf at least nine former major champions who have jumped from the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf’s first United States-based event is scheduled at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon, from June 30 to July 2. The first LIV Golf event is this week at the Centurion golf course in London.