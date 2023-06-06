COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The 123rd U.S. Open concluded its regional qualifying rounds Monday and the year’s second major of the season will include a former Ohio State Buckeye.
Ryan Armour will be competing in his first U.S. Open tournament after firing six birdies over his final nine holes, shooting a 67-66—133 (-7) in the two-round qualifying event at the par-70 Lambton Golf & Country Club in Toronto on Monday.
It will be Armour’s first U.S. Open and only third ever major for the 47-year-old native from Akron. The 1998 OSU graduate was 3-under-par after the first round (34-33—67). Bogies on holes seven and eight, however, dropped him to 2-under-par to start the back nine of the 36-hole event.
Armour then scored birdies on holes 10, 12, 13 and 14 before giving one back on 15. He closed with birdie-birdie-par to grab the last qualifying spot, beating out notables Jimmy Walker (-6) a six-time PGA winner, and club pro, turned folk-hero Michael Block (-5), who tied for 15th at last month’s PGA Championship.
Also competing in regional qualifiers were OSU’s Max Moldovan, who was eliminated after eight playoff holes at the par-70 Springfield Country Club. Moldovan shot 65-68—133 (-7) to finish in a three-way-tie for fourth place with Alex Schaake and Dylan Wu.
Wu’s birdie on the first playoff hole, No. 10, made it a two-golfer race for the final spot. Schaake and Moldovan matched each other’s scores over the next six holes, including birdies on the par-3 13, before Schaake dropped a birdie putt on 17 to advance.
Moldovan, who qualified but missed the cut in last year’s U.S. Open, set the Buckeye’s single-season scoring record for the third year in a row, averaging 70.64 per round. He is a U.S. Open first alternate should someone from his regional drop out of this year’s event.
Former Buckeye and two-time qualifier (2021, 2022) Bo Hoag withdrew from the Springfield regional.
Stewart Cink, 50, tied for third place at the Columbus regional, a two-round event at Brookside Golf & Country Club and The Lakes Golf & Country Club, to compete in his 87th career major. He finished tied for 60th at The Memorial Tournament this past weekend.
Mount Vernon’s TT Crouch shot a 69 (Brookside)-75 (Lakes)—144 to miss qualifying by eight strokes.