COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There will be more than just the Ohio State spring football game to bring sports fans to Ohio Stadium next April.

Upper Deck Golf announced they are bringing its unique event of playing golf inside iconic stadiums to Columbus from April 19-21 at Ohio Stadium. For those three days, the home of OSU football will transform with greens on the field and tee boxes in the stands.

After the rounds, players will be invited to the stadium clubhouse for music, food, and interactive golf challenges. Tee times in groups of maximum two players will be available as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 9 p.m. Standard clubs are available to use but guests can bring their own, except for drivers or fairway metals.

Among the stadiums Upper Deck Golf has held events include Wrigley Field in Chicago, PNC Park in Pittsburgh, and T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Outside of Ohio Stadium, they have events planned at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and Cleveland Browns Stadium.

To join the waitlist for a tee time and learn more about the event, click here.