GoFundMe started to pay for medical bills of Ohio State football player shot in the face

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A GoFundMe has been started to help pay for the medical expenses of Haskell Garrett, an Ohio State football player who was shot in the face on Aug. 30.
Garrett was released from OSU Wexner Medical Center on Aug. 31.
According to Columbus Police, Garrett says he was attempting to break up an argument between a man and a woman early in the morning along Chittenden Ave.
Garrett says the man then shot at him, and Garrett ran to an apartment nearby on 11th Ave. Police say Garrett was shot in the face and the bullet pierced through his cheeks.
The GoFundMe page was shared by Kristina Miller, the mother of OSU sophomore offensive lineman Harry Miller. The GoFundMe page states any money raised over the medical expenses will be donated.
Garrett, a senior originally from Vermont who attended high school in Las Vegas, is among OSU’s most experienced returning defensive linemen for the coming football season.
Pro Football Focus College recently rated Garrett as the Big Ten’s highest-graded defensive tackle returning to school this season. He’s played in 33 games for the Buckeyes.
Ryan Day released the following statement on Garrett:
Haskell Garrett has been receiving excellent care at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for the injuries he received on Sunday. We anticipate he will be released from the Medical Center this morning. On behalf of his family and this football program, we would like to thank all those who have been a part of Haskell’s treatment and we are grateful that he will be heading home today. We will continue to help him and his family any way we can to expedite his recovery.Ryan Day, Ohio State football coach