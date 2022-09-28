COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Harlem Globetrotters are returning for two games on Dec. 28 at the Schottenstein Center.

The Globetrotters will face the Washington Generals at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster by emailing athetic.tix@osu.edu or by calling 1-800-GO-BUCKS (1-800-462-8257) Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. They can also be purchased in person at the ticket office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on game day.

Doors will open one hour prior to tip-off. For more information visit the Schottenstein Center’s web site.