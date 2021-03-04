Get to know O-H-I-O: Sammy Sasso, Ohio State wrestling

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The No. 12 Ohio State wrestling team has been led throughout the season by redshirt sophomore sensation Sammy Sasso who boasts a perfect 9-0 record as the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the 149-pound division.

NBC4 digital sports report Justin Holbrock caught up with Sasso ahead of the Big Ten Championship, which runs from March 5-7. That interview can be seen in the video above.

Sasso college achievements

  • Finished 2021 regular season 9-0, ranked No. 1 in 149-pound division
  • Earned the No. 3 seed for NCAA Championships with a 24-3 overall record (2019-20)
  • Big Ten finalist (2020) and NCAA qualifier (2020)
  • UWW Junior Freestyle National Champion (2019)
  • 12-3 record versus top-25 opponents (2019-20)
  • Third ‘black shirt’ recipient in program history, first freshman to earn the honor
  •  Totaled a 19-2 record (2018-19)

Sasso came to Ohio State from Nazareth Area High School in Pennsylvania as a top-five recruit in the country.

Sasso high school achievements

  • Two-time Pennsylvania AAA state champion
  • Went 135-3 during final three high school seasons and 180-11 overall
  • Placed top 3 in all four seasons

Sasso finished as the runner-up in last year’s Big Ten Championship in the 149-pound division. He’ll have a chance to avenge that loss this weekend in his home state when the Buckeyes travel to State College for the conference tournament.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss