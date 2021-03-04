Get to know O-H-I-O: Sammy Sasso, Ohio State wrestling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The No. 12 Ohio State wrestling team has been led throughout the season by redshirt sophomore sensation Sammy Sasso who boasts a perfect 9-0 record as the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the 149-pound division.

NBC4 digital sports report Justin Holbrock caught up with Sasso ahead of the Big Ten Championship, which runs from March 5-7. That interview can be seen in the video above.

Sasso college achievements

Finished 2021 regular season 9-0, ranked No. 1 in 149-pound division

Earned the No. 3 seed for NCAA Championships with a 24-3 overall record (2019-20)

Big Ten finalist (2020) and NCAA qualifier (2020)

UWW Junior Freestyle National Champion (2019)

12-3 record versus top-25 opponents (2019-20)

Third ‘black shirt’ recipient in program history, first freshman to earn the honor

Totaled a 19-2 record (2018-19)

Sasso came to Ohio State from Nazareth Area High School in Pennsylvania as a top-five recruit in the country.

Sasso high school achievements

Two-time Pennsylvania AAA state champion

Went 135-3 during final three high school seasons and 180-11 overall

Placed top 3 in all four seasons

Sasso finished as the runner-up in last year’s Big Ten Championship in the 149-pound division. He’ll have a chance to avenge that loss this weekend in his home state when the Buckeyes travel to State College for the conference tournament.