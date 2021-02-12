Get to Know O-H-I-O: Emma Maltais, Ohio State women’s hockey

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is bringing back Get to Know O-H-I-O, an exclusive digital segment featuring one Ohio State athlete every other week.

This week, NBC4 is showcasing Ohio State women’s hockey senior captain Emma Maltais who is from Burlington, Ontario. Maltais is one of the leaders of the Buckeyes who rank No. 4 in the country.

Maltais ranks fifth in program history with 142 career points, second in career assists (100) and shattered two OSU records as a junior. She has played in 108 of 110 possible games games during her first three years and only missed those two games while playing with the Canadian Nations Cup Team in Germany.

Last season, Maltais shattered both the Ohio State single-season point record (59) and single-season assist record (40). Maltais’ 19 goals were second-most on the team and her 59 points ranked sixth nationally.

Maltais has continued her success as a senior and reached 100 career assists during last Friday’s game against Minnesota. During the two-game series against the Gophers, Maltais contributed on five of Ohio State’s seven goals with three assists and two goals.

Maltais is just the second player in program history with 100 career assists (Laura McIntosh, 123 assists).