Gene Smith, OSU working through many fall sports scenarios

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith says he’s on a call every morning with Big Ten athletic directors as they work on the problem of figuring out how to approach fall sports schedules. Right now, that problem has few solutions.



Smith spoke with reporters Friday morning via teleconference as he attempts to give clarity on the department’s future moving into next school year as the coronavirus pandemic continues. And most pressing to the athletic departments across the nation is what could happen if football is not played in 2020.

“The reality is that it’s a major impact on what we would be able to do for our student athletes and, frankly, we have a decent renewal rate right now with season tickets so we’d have to return all that money,” Smith said. “There’s just a number of logistics around that.”

Smith says he’s also pondered the idea of playing games without fans in the stadiums but adds that idea remains full of pitfalls.

”When I first heard that I said ‘Okay. That could work’ and then I figured that if we don’t have fans in the stands, that means that we’ve determined it’s not safe for them. So why would it be safe for the players?” Smith asked. “There’s doctors out there that are guiding us in the space … we better listen to them. I know I will.”

According to Smith, OSU makes between $5-$7 million per home game. With seven home games planned, that equals $35-$49 million in department income.

Smith says, for now, he and his fellow administrators are working on re-entry plans for student athletes once they’re permitted back on campuses. Ohio State facilities remain closed and coaches are working from home.

Smith says the current financial crisis will prove more damaging than the 2008 recession.

”We are very sensitive to what others are going through so we’re not as aggressive as we were then in 2008,”Smith said. “This one is a lot more devastating so we’re not sure exactly how it’s going to affect us next year.”

OSU went through hiring freezes and cost-cutting measures last year and those remain in effect. Smith says furloughs or salary reductions within the athletic department are not planned for now.