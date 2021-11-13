COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson will be available for the Buckeyes when they face Purdue 3:30 p.m. at Ohio Stadium. Wilson sat out the Nebraska game due to injury, and in his absence fellow receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught a school-record 15 passes for 240 yards.

The Buckeyes will not have running back Master Teague, who has managed lingering injuries the past few weeks.

Defensive tackles Haskell Garrett and Tyliek Williams appeared to be limited vs. Nebraska but both are listed as available to play Saturday.

Ohio State is a 21-point favorite over the Boilermakers Saturday, despite Purdue’s upset of unbeaten Michigan State last week.

Game Time Decision

Hooker, Marcus

Unavailable

Babb, Kamryn

Crowley, Marcus

Dunn, Jantzen

Forsman, Jack

Friday, Tyler-

Henry-Young, Darrion

Johnson, Jakailin

Johnson, Jaylen

McKenzie, Jaden

Melton, Mitchell

Miller, Harry

Potter, Noah

Proctor, Josh

Teague, Master

Wilson, Toby