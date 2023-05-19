GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna senior and seven-time track state champion Camden Bentley has her sights set on more titles and records to close out her remarkable high school career.

“It’s hard mentally. You have to push yourself cause I don’t see anybody really in front of me,” Bentley said. “I just pretend that someone’s chasing me.”

She doesn’t have to pretend because everyone’s chasing the lightning fast Bentley.

At 13.42, Bentley holds the state record in the 100 meter hurdles. She also ran a 13.25 with wind aid in last year’s state championship.

“I mean my goal wasn’t to be the top in Ohio,” Bentley said about winning her sophomore year. “I just wanted to be where everyone else was at because I thought I was a little behind cause everyone had started earlier than me.”

Most runners had started earlier because Bentley was focused on gymnastics through middle school. But a wrist injury changed everything.

“That’s when I started running summer track and started doing more just to be active when I couldn’t in gymnastics and I just liked track more,” she said.

Now, she’s famous in the central Ohio track community.

“Last year, I was at our conference meet and some girl came up to me and was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Can we get a picture?’ and I was just like, ‘Why does she want to take a picture with me?’ This is weird!” Bentley said laughing.

Bentley will run for the University of Kentucky—a powerhouse program that helped develop two-time world champion and multiple NCAA champion Abby Steiner from Dublin Coffman.

“It’s a future Abby Steiner,” Gahanna girls track and field coach Roger Whitaker said. “This is somebody you’re going to see years later and say, ‘You know I remember seeing that girl.'”

Whitaker is in his 34th season as Gahanna’s head coach. He knows Kentucky is getting another star from central Ohio.

“You know when I talked to Kentucky’s coach I told him ‘You’re getting a diamond. I want you to realize this,'” Whitaker said. “Not only the athlete but the person. One of the best I’ve ever coached.”

At the district semifinals this week, Bentley broke her personal record in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 42.49. It’s the third-straight week she’s shattered her own personal best.

“Maybe going pro is an option for me, so it’s just kind of crazy how things change,” Bentley said. “We’re shooting big, see where it lands. Some people might think I’m crazy but we’ll see.”