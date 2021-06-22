Gahanna Lincoln girls bowling team finish eighth in national competition

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Lincoln girls bowling team capped off its state championship season with a top-10 finish at the high school national competition.

The Lions came in eighth place in the country with a total of 3,466 pins.

Individually, three athletes placed in the top 50: Junior Lindzi Oakman finished 50th, junior Tori Richardson finished 38th and senior Lilu Smith advanced to the top-eight competition, placing sixth in the nation.

“As coaches, we always hope that we could have an opportunity to help our team experience this level of competition and success,” said Lions head coach Yvonne Quiero about herself and assistant coach Todd Burns. “Now that we have had an opportunity to take this state team to national competition, we can only say it was amazing. We could not have done this without the support of our athletic department and the greatest group of parents and fans that there is!”

The Gahanna girls team is the only OCC Central District team to win the girls state bowling title three times. Their first title came in 2018 and the other two back to back, in 2020 and 2021.