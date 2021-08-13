Gahanna guard Sean Jones, No. 3 player in Ohio, commits to Marquette

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna Lincoln guard Sean Jones, the No. 3 rated player in Ohio, committed to Marquette on Friday afternoon.

Jones has previously whittled down his top three to Marquette, Xavier and Pittsburgh.

247 Sports rates Jones as a three-star player and the 20th-best point guard in the country for the class of 2022. Jones is also rated inside ESPN’s top 100 as the 91st prospect.

Jones has scored more than 1,000 career points in three seasons at Gahanna and averaged 16 points a game during the 2020-21 season.

Jones and the Lions looked prime to win the regional championship last year and claim a spot in the state semifinals until Westerville Central’s Tasos Cook nailed a half-court buzzer beater to end Gahanna’s season.